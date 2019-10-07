Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly two dozen people have been forced out of their home after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.
Firefighters were called out to the complex, in the 2400 block of Via Villani, just before midnight.
When crews first arrived smoke and flames were moving through the attic of the two-story building.
In all, six of 12 units were damaged by fire and water.
Twenty people were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those affected.
Investigators are still working to find out what sparked the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.