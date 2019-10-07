Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said a man who was shot four times during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex Monday afternoon is in stable condition.
The victim was shot once in the arm, once in the buttocks and twice in the torso.
The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Hunters Ridge Road when two men in masks approached a man and tried to force him into his apartment.
The victim fought back against the pair and that’s when he was shot four times.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
