  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:apartment complex, Attempted Robbery, DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Hunters Ridge Road, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said a man who was shot four times during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex Monday afternoon is in stable condition.

The victim was shot once in the arm, once in the buttocks and twice in the torso.

Fort Worth shooting scene (CBS 11)

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Hunters Ridge Road when two men in masks approached a man and tried to force him into his apartment.

The victim fought back against the pair and that’s when he was shot four times.

Fort Worth shooting scene (CBS 11)

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Comments