LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Alex Trebek suggested in a recent interview that his tenure as “Jeopardy!” host may be nearing an end as he battles pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old, who has hosted the show for 36 seasons totaling nearly 8,000 episodes, told CTV his skills “have started to diminish.”

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on April 9, 2018. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trebek revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

