Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Alex Trebek suggested in a recent interview that his tenure as “Jeopardy!” host may be nearing an end as he battles pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old, who has hosted the show for 36 seasons totaling nearly 8,000 episodes, told CTV his skills “have started to diminish.”
LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Alex Trebek suggested in a recent interview that his tenure as “Jeopardy!” host may be nearing an end as he battles pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old, who has hosted the show for 36 seasons totaling nearly 8,000 episodes, told CTV his skills “have started to diminish.”
Trebek revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.