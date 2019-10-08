Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The EZ Shop in the 1300 block of North Sylvania Avenue in Fort Worth suffered a partial roof collapse during a fire Tuesday morning.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was through the roof.
There were no reports of injuries and it’s not clear if anyone was inside the store when the fire started.
Sylvania and Yuca will be closed for several hours due to the number of trucks and hoses.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said it be cleared out by the time school lets out.
You must log in to post a comment.