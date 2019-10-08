Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth has implemented safety improvements in the Chisholm Ridge neighborhood following a Ones For Justice investigation in September.
This month, the city lowered the speed limit heading into the curve on Horseman Road from 30 mph to 10 mph.
Officials also placed a solar-powered stop sign at the intersection of Horseman Road and Whitefeather Lane, in addition to advance warning signs and red object markers.
On October 7, the city also installed LED lighting in the area.
A spokeswoman could not immediately say Tuesday how much the safety improvements cost.
Previously, city officials told The Ones For Justice each sign cost roughly $500 to post.
