



DPD Assistant Chief Avery Moore said that three suspects from Alexandria, Louisiana — Jacquerious Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, and Thaddeous Green — came to Dallas to purchase drugs from Brown.

At an afternoon news conference, Moore thanked the public for trusting DPD to “provide you with true and accurate information.” He then admonished others for jumping to conclusions and making unfounded claims.

“As you know there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible. I assure you that is simply not true,” he said.

The claims had receive national attention and spurred public and online comments from lawyers and civil rights organizations, to everyday citizens, celebrities and politicians.

Referring to those claims Assistant Chief Moore said, “I encourage those leaders to be mindful of their actions moving forward, because their words have jeopardized the integrity of the City of Dallas as well as the Dallas Police Department.”

According to Moore after a through investigation police have deduced that once at the Atera Apartments, in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, one of the three suspects, Thaddeous Green, got out of the vehicle to talk with Brown but the two began arguing and ultimately fighting.

Jacquerious Mitchell reportedly told police that he was shot by Brown after he got out of the vehicle moving toward the fight. He claims that after being wounded he heard two more gunshots — the sounds of Green shooting Brown.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined that Brown was shot twice in the lower body.

Michael Mitchell allegedly was apparently the getaway driver and dropped Green off at an “unknown location” and then took Jacquerious Mitchell to Promise Hospital. Jacquerious was later transferred to Parkland Hospital where he is in police custody.

Moore says the investigation into the murder of Joshua Brown continues and that detectives with the Dallas Police Department are currently in Louisiana pursuing the capture of Michael Mitchell and Thaddeous Green.

Anyone with information about the fugitives is encouraged to contact Dallas police at 214-373-8477 or 214-671-3690.