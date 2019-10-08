Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Fort Worth police department are searching for two masked men who shot a man at the Discount Feed & More store.
The employee, who’s a father, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at the hospital.
Police didn’t say whether the men robbed the victim, nor have they mentioned possible motive for the shooting.
The suspects fled north on foot from the business located at the 4000 block of Mansfield Hwy.
