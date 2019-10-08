KOUNTZE, Texas (AP) — An East Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 31-year-old man after he used a knife and a tree limb to threaten the deputy, authorities said.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Chase Conner of Kountze was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon.
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said the deputy was responding to a 3 p.m. call from someone who reported an assault and car theft by a relative.
Authorities said the deputy was talking to the victim when Conner returned to the home in the stolen car, and approached with the knife and tree limb. When Conner didn’t respond to commands to drop the weapons, the deputy shot and killed him.
The deputy — whose identity has not been released — wasn’t injured and is on administrative leave amid an investigation by Texas Rangers.
