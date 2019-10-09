ARLINGTON, Texas (HOODLINE) – Need more sushi in your life?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional sushi outlets in Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your California roll or sashimi dreams.
1. Sushi Cafe
Topping the list is Sushi Cafe. Located at 3610 S. Cooper St., Suite 104, the Japanese sushi bar is the highest-rated sushi destination in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sushi Domo
Next up is Sushi Domo, situated at 3330 Matlock Road. With four stars out of 385 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sushi Go
Sushi Go, located at 3851 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 113, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese eatery, which also serves chicken wings and other Japanese food items, 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews.
4. Little Tokyo
Last but not least is Little Tokyo, a sushi bar and Japanese cafe, with four stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3901 W. Arkansas Lane, Suite 103 to give it a go for yourself.
You must log in to post a comment.