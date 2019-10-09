Comments
ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators assigned to the Collin County Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 44-year-old man Tuesday on two counts of online solicitation of a minor at his home in Anna.
Jeffery Rincker, 44, is accused of soliciting sexual acts from two underage victims, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators with the sheriff’s child exploitation unit arrested him after getting a tip from the Anna Police Department. They seized his electronic devices for forensic examination.
Rincker is currently in the Collin County Jail.
