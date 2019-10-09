DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have released new information about a deadly crash in Denton County that left three people dead and two children in the hospital.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 14700 block of Blue Mound Road.
Police say a driver, now identified as 29-year-old Todd Lamar Thomas, was heading north. He tried to pass another vehicle and when he crossed into the southbound lane slammed into a different vehicle head-on. Thomas was killed in the crash.
Police say a family was in the other car. The mother and father were both killed. The children, two sisters, were taken to Cook Children’s Hospital.
The medical examiner’s office has identified the driver of the family’s car as 34-year-old Crystal Lynn Haskins. The father’s name has not been released. Police told us the two sisters are ages 10 and 13. One was transported in serious condition, the other is listed as stable.
