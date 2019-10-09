THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Instead of just issuing citations to people who don’t maintain their lawns, one North Texas city created a program to help residents get the job done.

The Colony will loan a variety of home improvement tools to residents for free.

“I didn’t want to have any citations or anything, but I was limited to basic equipment,” said Melissa Rangel, who moved to The Colony about five years ago.

City code enforcement can issue citations if a homeowner’s grass is more than 12 inches tall or trees aren’t trimmed properly.

“We had residents that would have equipment, but it would break down, or they just physically didn’t have the equipment, but the wanted to do it,” said Danny Dill, Community Outreach Officer for The Colony.

Dill created the tool lending program in May.

Since then, the city has “rented” out about 150 pieces of equipment.

“We are the first ones that I’m aware of in the state of Texas that will actually just give it to the resident,” he said.

Rangel says being able to borrow the equipment has made taking care of her lawn so much easier.

“I think it’s a great way for the community and the city to really connect, that it’s not just about hey we’re out to get you, it’s we’re really here to help you,” she said. “And that’s the feeling I got.”

All the tools and equipment were donated to The Colony by corporate sponsors, so the program doesn’t cost taxpayers anything.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Community Outreach Officer Danny Dill by email or by calling 972-624-3159.