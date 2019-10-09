Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department, in conjunction with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying human remains they can’t ID through investigative methods.
The remains were found in March 2019 in the 5600 block of E. McKinney St.
Based on examination from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains are believed to be that of a Caucasian male between the ages of 60 and 80 years old. It is believed he was large in stature and had previously had a spinal surgery.
The Medical Examiner believes that the male had been deceased for at least a year.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Tommy Potts at (940) 349-8144.
You must log in to post a comment.