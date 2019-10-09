(CBS 11) – The Go-Go’s were a female rock band from Los Angeles consisting of Belinda Carlisle (vocals, who later went solo in 1985), Jane Wiedlen (guitar), Charlotte Coffey (guitar), Kathy Valentine (bass) and Gina Schock (drums).

From 1981-1984, the group charted five times on the Billboard Hot 100. Of their five songs, two made it into the Top 10: “Vacation” in July 1982 and “We Got The Beat” in February 1982, the latter being their most successful song.

“We Got The Beat” was actually released in the UK two years earlier with what is described as the “original version” and released in the U.S. on January 16, 1982 as a “re-recorded” version.

Written by Charlotte Coffey and produced by Richard Gotteher and Rob Freeman, it got all the way to #2 on the US Billboard, stayed there at that position for three weeks, and on the charts for fifteen weeks. It was the group’s most successful song commercially, considered by most to be a new wave classic hit. It was named one of the top 500 songs that shaped rock and roll by the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Song runs 2:32 on the I.R.S. label. You can hear this song on many greatest hits stations over the air like WCBS-FM/New York, KRTH-FM/Los Angeles, WLS-FM/Chicago, and KLUV-FM/Dallas Fort Worth, in addition to SIRIUS XM Big 80s On 8.

Enjoy!