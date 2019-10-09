Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – University of North Texas Police say they have identified a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women on campus.
UNT Police say both students knew the man who is not affiliated with the university.
Police say he trespassed onto the campus and attacked the women in the West Hall dorm.
Both alleged incidents happened in September.
Police are asking any other sexual assault victims from UNT to come forward.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Misha Stephens with the UNT Criminal Investigations Division at 940-565-3006 or those who wish to remain anonymous can call UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-TIPS (8477).
