DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources tell CBS 11 News the driver of a Ferrari who was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Dallas is local boxing sensation Errol Spence Jr.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30 near downtown and involved one vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive. He remains in the intensive care unit.
His identity was not officially released but sources close to Spence confirmed he was involved in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate what exactly caused the crash.
Spence, a welterweight champion from DeSoto, is currently 26-0 in his professional career and his latest match was against Shawn Porter on Sept. 28.
The local boxer made his professional debut in November 2012. He won the IBF welterweight title in May 2017 and has defended it since.
Spence defended his welterweight title twice in front of the local crowds at The Star in Frisco on June 16, 2018 against Carlos Ocampo and at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Mar. 16, 2019 against Mikey Garcia.
