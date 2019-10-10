



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pit bull mix named Rusty that had been in quarantine since December 2017 after attacking a 2-year-old at a pet adoption event, has been released from Dallas Animal Services back to Dallas Pets Alive.

According to a statement from Dallas Animal Services, Rusty is “to be immediately transported to an agreed boarding and rehabilitation facility where he will live out the rest of his natural life.”

A Dallas County court ordered the dog’s release, in response to an agreement between the City of Dallas and Dallas Pets Alive.

Rusty has left DAS and been taken to the pre-selected facility.

The mauling of Luca Romero happened during a pet adoption event in Klyde Warren Park.

Romero’s mother, Allis Cho says the little boy was walking around the dogs on display at the Dallas Pets Alive adoption event.

She said her son was trying to pet Rusty when he bit him.

“The dog lunged out and bit him in the right arm and chest, pulled him to the ground and was like flailing him around and four or five guys had to come to pry the teeth off of him,” Cho said.

The boy suffered puncture wounds and cuts in his chest and arm and was rushed to the hospital where he received numerous stitches.