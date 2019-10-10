SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators say two children who were left alone in a room were playing with a lighter when a fire broke out at a Houston-area motel, causing injuries to seven people and the roof of the building to be destroyed.
Rachel Moreno, spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Thursday that the two children, siblings who are 3 and 6 years old, were among the seven transported for evaluation.
Moreno says witnesses reported they saw the children holding a lighter while running from a room Wednesday at the Motel 6 North just off Interstate 45 about 20 miles north of Houston.
Moreno says their mother had hired a babysitter to watch the children but the sitter left the hotel room for a time.
Investigators are conferring with Harris County prosecutors about possible charges against the sitter.
Pictures from the Spring Fire Department showed firefighters rescuing people from windows and apparently a litter of puppies.
Spring, Ponderosa and South Montgomery Fire crews are working together to get people and pets out, while putting out a 3-Alarm fire at a Motel 6 at Cypresswood and I45. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/zkNzgTnJj7
— Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) October 9, 2019
