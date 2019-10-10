



– It’s been more than two weeks since former NBA player Andre Emmett was shot and killed outside his home in Dallas, now police have released new video near the incident in the hope tips will lead them to the gunmen.

The video is a faraway look at a white four door Chrysler, with 20 inch rims, arriving and leaving the scene. Police also released pictures of the watch and necklace that the gunmen took from Emmet.

Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was shot and killed on September 23. Emmett had just pulled up outside his home when two people approach him as he sat in his Range Rover.

Voices are heard saying, “don’t move” and “we want everything.” You can see a gun pointed at Emmett as he gets out of the vehicle removing what police believe was his watch and a necklace.

Once fully outside the SUV Emmett starts to run and as the crooks give chase one of them fires a gun. A passerby discovered Emmett’s body around 2:30 a.m. on the side of North Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue. He died later from his inuries.

Witnesses reported seeing two men, one described as a tall, thin black man wearing a red hat.

The Crime Stoppers reward in the case has been upgraded to 50,000 for information that leads to any arrests and indictments in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.