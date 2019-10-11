WEATHERSTORMS MOVE THROUGH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Two young children were alone, found a cigarette lighter and caused a 3-alarm fire at a Houston-area motel, now their babysitter is being charged with child abandonment.

Seven people suffered minor injuries in the Wednesday fire at the Motel 6 North just off Interstate 45 in Spring, about 20 miles north of Houston. Rachel Moreno, spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, said the two siblings, ages 3 and 6, were among the seven.

Witnesses reportedly saw the children holding a lighter while running from a motel room.

The warrants issued Thursday charge 31-year-old Tara Elizabeth Piccione with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return. Witnesses say she was seen returning to the motel with a pizza as the motel was being evacuated.

Piccione had yet to be arrested Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

