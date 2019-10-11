LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) — The Little Elm Police Department has taken one adult into custody and detained six juveniles in connection to multiple, large-scale fights that occurred at Braswell High School Tuesday.

The reason for the fights is unknown at this time, but charges for the individuals range from misdemeanor assault, riot charges and felony assault on a public servant.

Denton ISD said that as a precaution, one student was transported to a hospital.

In a statement released by the district, it was said that during the fights, students video-taped their classmates fighting and shared the videos on social media.

Behavior like this increases the level of danger in situations like these and those individuals may also face consequences. The safety and security of our students and staff is our priority. We will continue to work daily with our community, including students, parents and staff, to ensure the expectations of appropriate behavior and the support of one another remains our focus.

LEPD Captain Larry Dennison said he anticipates that an additional 19 suspects will be detained in the coming week on similar charges.

Meanwhile, the department has increased presence at the school to ensure that the campus is secure.

The adult involved has not been identified at this time.