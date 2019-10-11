NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a call for the return of some products in September, now Tip Top Poultry is expanding a food recall to include more items, sold at more grocery stores.
The ready-to-eat poultry products are being recalled because of concerns over possible Listeria contamination.
The original recall was for ready-to-eat poultry products including diced, frozen cooked, or shredded chicken distributed by brands including Butterball and Perdue.
The expanded recall includes the above mentioned items and chicken salad, pasta, spring rolls, wraps and other items. All of the products were produced at the company’s Rockmart, Georgia, facility between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019.
The expanded recall also effects more retailers. The recalled products, sold under various brand names, were available at grocery stores including Kroger, Aldi, Target, and Trader Joe’s, among others.
Click here to see a full list of stores affected by the recall.
Officials say anyone with the recalled products should thrown them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.
The possible Listeria contamination was discovered during food testing in Canada. So far there have been no actual reports of illnesses associated with eating a Tip Top Poultry product.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon and potentially fatal disease. Symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness and nausea.
You must log in to post a comment.