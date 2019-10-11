UNITED KINGDOM (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – If you are just flush with cash there’s a new, shiny way to flash your money around. The Royal Mint, which makes U.K. bank coins, has produced a new solid-gold debit card.
The card doesn’t come cheap — prices start at around $23,000 or £18,750, but that doesn’t include the cost for personalized designs on the front and back.
Anyone buying a card automatically becomes a Raris account-holder with Mastercard, with dedicated concierge services among other things.
A limited run of 50 gold cards will be produced with the same design, with a new design to be announced for cards made after.
Calling the card a “remarkable and valuable product,” a Mastercard spokesman said it took several years to develop. Apparently it was a challenge to conform the card to payment systems, and like other metal cards, the new gold cards won’t work with contactless technology.
The 18-carat cards will be made with source-traceable gold, meaning its provenance can be checked.
