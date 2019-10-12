FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a woman inside her own home early Saturday morning.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12, police responded to an open structure call in the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue, where the front door to a residence was reported open.
When officers arrived, they searched the perimeter of the house and saw a person standing inside the residence, near a window. An officer then drew his weapon and fired one shot, striking and killing the person — later described as a black woman — inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer — a white male who has been with Fort Worth Police Department since April 2018 — has since been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Neither the victim or the officer’s identities have been released at this time, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
