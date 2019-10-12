COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama’s offense kept rolling in the Tide’s first game at No. 1 this season with a 47-28 victory over No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama’s career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed briefly in its first game this season against a ranked opponent when Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first possession.

Tagovailoa then engineered four consecutive scoring drives, which included three touchdown passes that all came on third down, and the Tide were on cruise control against the best pass defense they had faced so far this season. The only blemish was the interception thrown in the Texas A&M end zone late in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa spread the scoring around, with all of his TD strikes going to different receivers. His two longest of the day were a 47-yarder to DeVonta Smith in the first quarter and a pinpoint 33-yarder to Henry Ruggs III in the third.

Alabama didn’t have to punt until there was less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Najee Harris rushed for 114 yards.

Jaylen Waddle scored Alabama’s first touchdown on a 31-yard catch-and-run when he shook four defenders, and he also had a big day on punt returns with four for 128 yards.

Kellen Mond passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Aggies.

The Aggies are now 3-3 and will take on the Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

