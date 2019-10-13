Comments
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are investigating after finding one person dead with an apparent stab wound Saturday night.
At 7:36 p.m. Oct. 12, police received a call reporting a stabbing in the 3600 block of E. McKinney Street, about 10 minutes east of the University of North Texas.
When officers arrived, the found and transported the victim — whose identity has not been released — to a nearby hospital where they were shortly pronounced dead.
No suspects have been identified at this time, but Cardinal Drive remains closed between E. McKinney Street and Bluebird Circle pending the investigation.
Police said in a statement that it is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
