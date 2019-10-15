DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Tuesday night a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside his house.
Police said around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of Shady Hollow Lane.
The child was immediately taken to an area hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time, but the child is alive and was crying.
The father and an another adult witness were at home at the time of the incident.
Police are in the early stages of their investigation.
CBS 11 spoke with neighbors who said they didn’t hear the gunshot, but noticed the police response.
One described seeing the father in the front lawn, looking distraught and telling officers that he went to the bathroom and then heard a pop.
One of the adults could be facing charges, but so far there’s been no word of an arrest.
