DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is abandoning a plan to use nonprofits to run some programs within some of its schools.
On Tuesday, the district announced it will not pursue any partnerships made possible under law recently passed by the Texas Legislature.
It would have allowed outside organizations to pay for resources, including equipment upgrades and staff training.
In a statement, DISD said, “After careful consideration, Dallas ISD will no longer pursue SB 1882 partnerships. Although other districts in Texas have pursued such agreements, Dallas ISD has a great history in creating successful partnerships as evidenced by over 70 industry partners with our P-Tech program. In addition, the district will continue to develop partnerships outside the realm of SB 1882 to provide our students with the best opportunities for success.”
You must log in to post a comment.