FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena opens in less than two weeks, but the public can now get a look at some new murals adorning the building.

The murals are located on the north and south facades featuring hundreds of thousands of colored glass tiles celebrating the heritage and diversity of the state.

Crowning the south façade is a 12’ tall x 63’ wide mural by William Matthews, one of today’s foremost Western artists. The piece is composed of more than 600,000 hand-cut tiles featuring more than 570 colors which depict the movement of wild horses running among scrub and brush, set against rolling hills and mesas and a storm-filled sky. Flanking the mural are two bas-relief bronze sculptures of a cowboy and a Comanche sculpted by Texas-based artist and Cherokee Nation member Buckeye Blake. Mounted on horseback, these figures serve as welcoming ambassadors to all visitors.

The building’s north façade features a triptych measuring 10’ tall x 108’ feet wide, portraying the roots and icons of Texas culture. Created by Evergreene Architectural Arts, America’s largest and most respected specialty contractor for architectural arts, the mural features over 600,000 colored glass tiles fabricated in Italy and tells the story of the settlement of Texas by early pioneers and cowhands, amidst local flora and fauna and centered by the bright, shining Star of Texas.

The public art was made possible through a gift from the Alice Walton Foundation.

The city’s newest venue for music, sports and other entertainment is set to host its first concert, George Strait, on November 23.

An open house is set for October 26.