ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Six Flags Theme Parks may have a new home as plans will be discussed at a city council meeting Tuesday to bring the company’s headquarters to Arlington.
Six Flags, which currently has its corporate headquarters in Grand Prairie, is looking to move into Globe Life Park — the soon-to-be former home of the Texas Rangers.
Globe Life Park will become the home of the Dallas Renegades XFL team after the Rangers move into their new stadium, Globe Life Field, in 2020.
Six Flags was founded in 1961 when its original theme park, Six Flags Over Texas, was built.
A resolution for the new headquarters is expected to be discussed at an Arlington City Council meeting Tuesday.
