HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cat named Indy, lost for two years, is now back at home with his family.

It was a reunion the owners didn’t think would ever happen, but it did thanks to a microchip.

Thirteen-year-old Indy’s family knows he sees no shortage of love.

“He’s one that likes to be cuddled and held,” said Barbara DeRosa, Indy’s owner.

What she doesn’t know is what he’s been up to the past couple of years.

Indy is an indoor/outdoor cat.

He went roaming in October 2017 and never returned to his home in southwest Fort Worth.

“It was a good six months solid that I went outside every day and called for him,” DeRosa said.

Indy had been microchipped, but the family started to lose hope they’d fine him after about a year passed.

That all changed on Tuesday with a phone all.

Indy had been found in Haltom City, just about 17 miles from their home.

“It’s all thanks to the glory of the microchip and keeping the information up to date,” said Dava Stevenson with Haltom City Animal Services. In addition to microchipping, she said it’s important to remember to keep your personal information up to date.

As for Indy, the staff is now sure his name is short for Indiana Jones.