DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-month-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night inside his home.
It happened in the 4000 block of Shady Hollow Lane in West Oak Cliff in the Kimball Estates Neighborhood.
Dallas Police initially called the shooting accidental, but they have stepped back from that description as the investigation moves forward.
The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m.
There were at least two men in the home at the time.
Police have not said who owns the gun or who may have fired it or why.
Neighbor Charles Wiley said, “I heard an officer or someone mention a 380 which is a handgun, and figured something had happened, either the gun went off or an accident happened.”
No charges have been filed as of yet and no names have been released.
