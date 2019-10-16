(CBS 11) – Talk about an all-star rock band!
The Honeydrippers consisted of Robert Plant and Jimmy Page (formerly of Led Zeppelin), Jeff Beck (from the Yardbirds and his own group from the late 60s) and Nile Rodgers (from the band Chic).
They had two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1984-1985: “Sea Of Love” and today’s featured song, “Rockin’ At Midnight.
“Rockin’ At Midnight” was written by Roy Brown (1925-1981), an American R&B singer/songwriter and musician, under the original name of “Good Rockin’ Tonight.”
The Honeydrippers released their version on the ES Paranza record label in December 1984. It finished at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the charts for six weeks.
This song moves, with Plant on the vocals, Page and Beck on guitar,and Rodgers on bass. This version also was arranged for brass as well as you can tell from the start of the song.
As the late DFW radio disc jockey Mike Selden (KXOL/KVIL) would say, “lock it in and crank it up!’
You must log in to post a comment.