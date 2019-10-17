  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police arrested an armed adult man wearing body armor at President Donald Trump’s Keep America Great rally Thursday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police assigned to the rally at the American Airlines Center were made aware of a man wearing body armor.

When officers located the individual, they saw the man was also armed.

During their preliminary investigation, the man revealed he had a license to carry the weapon. However, he was still taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

Comments