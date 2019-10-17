IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police said two people in masks robbed a Verizon store late last month, stealing 96 phones and accessories estimated to be worth about $60,600.
It happened on Monday, September 30 around 7:00 p.m. at the store in the 4000 block of North MacArthur Blvd. and police said at least one firearm was used in the crime.
It’s unclear if the suspects are linked to any other recent robberies.
The suspect in the black t-shirt has the gun when they enter the store and the suspect in the grey hoodie has it in the back room. It’s not clear if it’s the same gun.
Anyone with information on the crime can call Investigator Burkleo at 972-721-3576 (24 hours: 972-273-1010) or email kburkleo@cityofirving.org. A
Anonymous tips can be sent to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
