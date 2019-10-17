ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people, including two teens who go to Bowie High School, were shot in a Southeast Arlington Thursday afternoon.

One of the teenagers died.

Another teenager was shot along with an innocent bystander, a homeowner who was struck by a stray bullet that entered his home, police said.

The homeowner is said to have suffered the least serious of the injuries.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive near Crowley Road.

At least five police cruisers and an ambulance were on the scene.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos released the following statement Thursday evneing on the student’s death.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that one of our students at Bowie High School was fatally shot off campus after school today. A second Bowie High School student was also shot and is receiving medical care. Out of respect for the families involved and the minor status of the students, the Arlington ISD will not be releasing any student names this evening. The Arlington Police Department is fully investigating the shootings. Any speculation on the part of Arlington ISD officials regarding the incident would not be appropriate.

For tonight, the Arlington ISD has canceled the Bowie High School freshman and junior varsity football games against Trimble Tech. School counselors are preparing to assist students through this tragedy and district officials will support the families of the students involved as needed.

The Arlington ISD asks that the entire community keep the families of these students in your thoughts.