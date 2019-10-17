DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Excitement is building at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for President Donald Trump’s Keep America Great rally Thursday night, especially for those who showed up outside the arena two days ago.

Approximately 20,000 people are expected to attend.

While some people camped out, most showed up early Thursday morning to make sure they could get a good spot inside.

Food trucks and live music have been out here.

President Trump’s supporters say it’s like a party and they are enjoying making new friends while passing the time until the 7:00 p.m. rally.

Texas is important to President Trump because he needs it to win re-election.

He’s been to Texas six times this year.

People in the crowd said they support the President’s policies, protecting the second amendment, and his record for overseeing a strong economy and border security.

“I think it’s very important for us to show Trump that Latinos are for him because a lot of times you hear in the media Latinos are against Trump,” said Melva Trevino Pardoe.

“It’s like a family,” said Craig Hill. “It’s people who have a love for the country and it’s so happens it’s around the gentleman who picked up the mantle and said America has greatness to it and we need to bring it back.”

Many of his supporters are attending their first rally for the President but some of the people who arrived first said they follow the President all over the country, wherever his rallies are.