Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The defense attorney in the trial for the man who assaulted Muhlaysia Booker one month before her death was arrested Thursday.
Andrew Wilkerson, the attorney for Edward Thomas — the man seen in a viral video brutally beating Booker at a south Dallas apartment complex — was arrested after disrupting the court in-and-out of the presence of the jury Oct. 17.
Court records claimed that Wilkerson disrupted the court, made side bar comments, argued with the court and refused to abide by the Courtroom decorum rules. He was fined $500 and will be confined in the Dallas County Jail for two weeks.
The trial will resume 9 a.m. Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.