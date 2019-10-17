TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Terrell uses a fake name and may be hiding in different parts of North Texas, police say.
Police are searching for Jose Raudel Muro-Ortega, 30, as he currently has two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police say the victim is a family member under 14 years old.
According to police, Muro-Ortega uses the name Raymond Casias Hernandez and has a counterfeit identification card from Louisiana with that name.
Police say he was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate MLY5946. The pickup is described as having FX4 decals and dark trimming along the bottom of the vehicle. It also has oversized off-road tires.
The 30-year-old is believed to be hiding in the Kaufman, Ellis and Dallas county areas. Police say he also has family in Lufkin.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 469.474.2666.
