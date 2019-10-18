FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth mayor and interim police chief said they will attend Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral tomorrow — a funeral her father wants to stop.
A family disagreement came to a head today when a judge granted Jefferson’s father a temporary restraining order to stop her wake Friday night and funeral Saturday. However, Saturday’s service will go on at 2 p.m. as scheduled, but without Jefferson’s body.
Jefferson was shot and killed inside her Fort Worth home on Allen Avenue by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean Oct. 12. Dean was later arrested and charged with her murder.
In a statement released Friday night, the family’s attorney Lee Merritt said both services will be held at the worship home of Bishop T.D. Jakes, and a eulogy will be delivered by the Reverend Al Sharpton at the funeral.
Both services will be open to the public.
WATCH: Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Holds News Conference After Ordering Stop To Daughter’s Funeral, Burial
