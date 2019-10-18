DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured Mark Anthony Ponce, 26, a fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dallas County.
Ponce was returned to the United States following his deportation from Mexico on October 16, 2019.
On September 17, 2014, Ponce allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Dallas. He allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, who was visiting at the time. Ponce immediately fled the scene of the crime. After a local arrest warrant was issued for Ponce, he was charged with capital murder the next day.
A federal arrest warrant was issued on November 19, 2014, by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, after Ponce was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI Dallas Violent Crime Task Force, FBI Legat Mexico City, Aguascalientes State Police, and the Instituto Nacional de Migración worked collaboratively to ensure Ponce’s arrest. His return was funded by the United States Government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding to assist in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.
Ponce was transported to Mexico City and escorted back to Dallas by an agent with the Instituto Nacional de Migración and an agent with the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office (Legat) in Mexico City. Ponce arrived on October 17, 2019 at DFW Airport. FBI Dallas special agents then transferred him to the custody of the Dallas Police Department who booked him into the Dallas County Jail.
