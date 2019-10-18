GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 5,000 people came out for a counter rally in Grand Prairie put on by Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
O’Rourke told the crowd at the ‘Rally Against Fear’ at the Theatre at Grand Prairie he was proud of them for standing together against President Donald Trump.
The former congressman from El Paso said his campaign is about building bridges to connect people, not walls. He linked Trump’s rhetoric to acts of violence and racism in the country.
He told the crowd communities that host rallies for Trump see an increase in hate crimes, which is what he was trying to counter with his rally Thursday night.
“We cannot sit idly by and be complicit in the violence and the terrorism and the racism that exists at unprecedented levels in our lifetime, and so together we stand together and we stand against fear,” he said.
O’Rourke also talked about rewriting the country’s immigration laws to give Dreamers citizenship, passing universal healthcare, strengthening gun laws and improving care for veterans.
