Update: Alfoster Thomas has been located safe and unharmed.
FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Branch police are seeking assistance to located a missing man with special needs.
Alfoster Thomas, 48, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway, where he was wearing a yellow and blue jacket, a red t-shirt and red pants.
Thomas is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.
Police said he has an intellectual disability and is in need of medications he does not have with him.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department.
