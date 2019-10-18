  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:48, Alfoster Thomas, farmers branch, intellectual disability, Josey Lane, missing, North Texas, Special Needs, Texas, Walwood Parkway

Update: Alfoster Thomas has been located safe and unharmed.

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Branch police are seeking assistance to located a missing man with special needs.

Alfoster Thomas, 48, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway, where he was wearing a yellow and blue jacket, a red t-shirt and red pants.

Alfoster Thomas (Farmers Branch Police Department)

Thomas is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Police said he has an intellectual disability and is in need of medications he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department.

Comments