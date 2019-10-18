MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The McKinney Fire Department responded to an explosion and fire call at an apartment complex in McKinney Thursday night.
Around 10:38 p.m. Oct. 17, fire crews arrived at the Lakes of Eldorado apartments, where they found a window and patio doors blown out, and the sprinkler system activated.
Investigators determined that the resident had sprayed pressurized cans of insect killer in an enclosed area but when the clothes dryer was turned on, it caused the fumes to explode. That’s when a single fire sprinkler activated, putting out a fire in a trash can.
Officials said the force of the blast pushed two walls back approximately 2-3 inches. And because of potential structural damage, residents of eight units were evacuated. The Red Cross is helping those people find places to stay.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
