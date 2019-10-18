ARLINGTON, Texas (HOODLINE) – Can’t get Mexican cuisine off your brain?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent Mexican outlets around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to make your salsa and guacamole dreams come true.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Arlington area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Arlington-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the fall of last year.
1. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
Topping the list is an outpost of the Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant chain. Located at 1041 W. Interstate 20 in East, the Mexican and Tex-Mex eatery is the highest-rated destination for Mexican fare in Arlington, boasting four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp.
2. Taqueria Maria Bonita
Next up is East’s Taqueria Maria Bonita, situated at 2247 S. Cooper St. With 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Don Mario’s Mexican Cuisine
Finally, West’s Don Mario’s Mexican Cuisine, located at 1276 N. Fielder Road, Suite 405, is another exceptional choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican cantina four stars out of 107 reviews.
