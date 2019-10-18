AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced Friday it is reviewing a petition by the North American Number Planning Administrator to add a new area code to accommodate continued growth in and around Dallas.
NANPA projects that the three existing area codes, 214, 469 and 972, will run out of numbers by the second quarter of 2021.
The PUC is accepting comments regarding the proposal during the next 30 days in PUC docket number 48765.
Comments may be submitted no later than November 16, 2019 to the Filing Clerk, Public Utility Commission of Texas, 1701 North Congress Avenue, P.O. Box 13326, Austin, Texas 78711-3326.
The area code would overlay existing area codes 214, 469, and 972 in Grayson, Denton, Colin, Hunt, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties.
Here is a map of the affected region:
In the event the PUC approves the petition and the area code is assigned, customers would not be required to reprogram existing equipment because an area code overlay requiring 10-digit dialing for local calls already exists in the affected region. Customers would retain their current numbers.
