FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday marks the official groundbreaking for the new headquarters of the PGA of America.

The $500 million project will occupy 600 acres near Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco.

It is a public-private partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD, Omni and the PGA of America. Economic impact is expected to bring $2.5 billion to the area over the next twenty years.

PGA of America Chief Operating Officer Darrell Crall says it became an easy decision to locate the headquarters here.

“When you look at the dynamic workforce, the progressive, well-educated talent that exists here, but it’s also a great place to live, work, play and learn for our team today and the team we hope to recruit in the future. It’s a great strategic decision for the PGA of America,” Crall said.

The project includes a new 500-room Omni hotel, headquarters building, 36 holes of championship golf, a 10-hole short course and practice facilities.

It is designed to host the top players in the game as well as families and beginners.

“All of the eyes of the world of golf are going to be on Frisco when [The PGA Championship] is contested here. That’s a really big deal for Frisco, I think,” said Beau Welling, one of the golf course designers.

Frisco ISD student athletes will also have use of the course.

Twenty-three championships are scheduled over a 13-year span.

“[The course architects] have worked very hard in terms of how we’ve routed the golf courses, how we’ve placed hazards. To create an experience that’s going to be fun for every day play, but yet very challenging for the best players in the world. We really expect this place to create a great reputation at all levels of golf, and certainly at that championship level it’s going to be a true test of the game,” Welling said.

Construction is slated to finish in 2021, with a “grow-in” period to follow. Golf will be open for play in June 2022.