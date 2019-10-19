FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One week after the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, protestors rallied together in Fort Worth asking demanding change in their community.

Once meant to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther king Jr.’s visit to Fort Worth 60 years ago, Saturday’s march took a turn.

“It cannot continue to remain corrupt It cannot continue to treat one community better than another community,” Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church said.

The community is reeling with palpable emotion, over the death of Jefferson — who was shot and killed inside her home by a former Fort Worth police officer who was on a welfare call.

“We should all be upset about injustice,” speaker Lee Muhammed said.

The crowd was small, however, the voices were loud with unity.

Reverend Al Sharpton, who sent an audio recorded message to the crowd, said the city needs to get ready because “the battle is in, the fighters are coming.”

“We want the nation to know what’s going on in Fort Worth,” Sharpton said.

But as they stand with signs waving and fists high, many like Lasara Jackson understand the reality. And she’s pleading that this time is different.

“That could have been me,” Jackson said.

But the message today was one for change.

“This community has got to come together,” attendee Karan Love said. “Black, brown, yellow… everyone. This is not a black, brown problem.”