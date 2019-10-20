DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas family is still searching answers one year after the murder of 25-year-old Jesse Valero.

Valero was an accomplished musician and active in his family’s prominent Oak Cliff church as a youth pastor. His body was found beaten and stabbed outside his apartment on Cockrell Hill Road on Oct. 20, 2018. No arrests have been made in the case.

His murder still remains a mystery, with his family wondering why someone would want to murder him.

Valero’s family says the young father had no enemies, and they have no idea why anyone would want to kill him.

Dozens of family and friends came together at his mausoleum Saturday to remember Valero and honor his legacy with prayer and music.

His family hopes they’ll find out one day why this happened.

“Someone saw something… We’d be so grateful, we’d be so grateful for that,” sOSO said.

The family has also said they believe detectives are doing their best to solve this murder, but just don’t have much to go on. Which is why they are praying someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information on the murder of Valero is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department.