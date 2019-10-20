Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting took place in a Dallas neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.
Just after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Dallas police responded to a call in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman both shot from gunshot wounds.
Upon investigating, officers learned that the man drove over to the location and shot the woman multiple times. The man then shot and killed himself. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Neither of their names have been released at this time.
A 3-year-old child was also inside the location but was uninjured in the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
